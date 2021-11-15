Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,778,100 shares of company stock valued at $111,148,841 over the last three months.

Snap stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. 523,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,935,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

