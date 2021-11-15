Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

