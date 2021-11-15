Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.43

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.43 and last traded at $155.41, with a volume of 5635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $182,415,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4,821.6% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,015,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,366,000 after buying an additional 995,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 5,154.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 738,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,821,000 after buying an additional 724,749 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at about $109,144,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 6,657.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 666,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,971,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

