Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of HERXF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.81. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

