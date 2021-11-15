Hemington Wealth Management Takes $313,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,966. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98.

