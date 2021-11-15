Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.76. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.