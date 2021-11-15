Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HDD stock opened at €2.73 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €0.62 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of €2.70 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of $830.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.96.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.