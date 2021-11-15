Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HDD stock opened at €2.73 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €0.62 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of €2.70 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of $830.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.96.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

