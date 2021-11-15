Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

