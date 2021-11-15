Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,178. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 86.46%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

