Head to Head Review: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IHS Markit and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 13.53% 11.91% 6.33% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.68 $870.70 million $1.55 81.00 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IHS Markit and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 5 2 0 2.29 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

IHS Markit currently has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.81%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Integral Ad Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

