Head to Head Contrast: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

48.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Cara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 3.11 -$369.21 million ($2.83) -1.39 Cara Therapeutics $135.08 million 6.43 $8.41 million $0.49 33.16

Cara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -191.62% N/A -48.65% Cara Therapeutics 10.88% 10.72% 9.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clovis Oncology and Cara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cara Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 74.49%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.95%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Clovis Oncology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.