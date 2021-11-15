Head to Head Contrast: Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) versus Its Peers

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS: BDIMF) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Black Diamond Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

70.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Diamond Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 2.55% 3.39% 1.51% Black Diamond Group Competitors 11.41% 11.21% 4.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $138.05 million -$2.61 million 37.64 Black Diamond Group Competitors $1.38 billion $74.59 million 11.45

Black Diamond Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group. Black Diamond Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Black Diamond Group Competitors 170 691 1009 74 2.51

Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Black Diamond Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Black Diamond Group competitors beat Black Diamond Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, provision of full turnkey lodging, and provision of travel management logistics. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the administrative activities. The company was founded by Trevor Haynes in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.