Head to Head Comparison: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) versus e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Olaplex and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 5 0 2.63

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $34.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 4.94% 11.26% 6.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 5.13 $6.23 million $0.34 92.24

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Olaplex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

