Head to Head Analysis: AIkido Pharma (AIKI) versus Its Rivals

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AIkido Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AIkido Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors 123 815 1671 33 2.61

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.48%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% AIkido Pharma Competitors -85.78% -16.63% 2.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 -$12.34 million -20.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million 4.42

AIkido Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma. AIkido Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma’s peers have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AIkido Pharma peers beat AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

