HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$293.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

