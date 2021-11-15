HC Wainwright Lowers Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.25

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.52. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.82.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
