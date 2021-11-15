HC Wainwright Lowers Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.25

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.52. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.