Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 872 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.50 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

