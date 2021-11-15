Hayek Kallen Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

