Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $259,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $334.00 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.