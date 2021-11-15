Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

