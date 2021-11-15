Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.49. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $137.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

