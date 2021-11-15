Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

