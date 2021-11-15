Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $79.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.