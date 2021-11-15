Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $743.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $336.91 and a 1-year high of $762.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.24 and its 200 day moving average is $605.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

