Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $510.89 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $517.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.87 and a 200-day moving average of $393.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

