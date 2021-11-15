Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

