Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

HUBS stock opened at $841.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.81 and a 12 month high of $853.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

