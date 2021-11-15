Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,973 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT opened at $119.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

