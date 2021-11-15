Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

GNRC opened at $446.87 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

