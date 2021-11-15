Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 268,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

