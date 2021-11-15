Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.57 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

