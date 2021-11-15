Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Trimble were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.