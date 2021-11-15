GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:GTBP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 270,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,097. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 267.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 714,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

