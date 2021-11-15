Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,352 shares.The stock last traded at $94.40 and had previously closed at $98.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gravity by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.