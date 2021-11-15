Graviocoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $425.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.32 or 0.00412531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

