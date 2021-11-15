Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,333.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,251.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

