Graft Achieves Market Cap of $231,292.42 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $231,292.42 and $29,792.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00418871 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

