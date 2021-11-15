Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $3,162,099.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00.

GSHD opened at $144.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.72, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

