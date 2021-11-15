Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,634 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $819.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

