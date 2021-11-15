Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 177,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

KBA stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

