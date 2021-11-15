Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of City worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of City by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. City Holding has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

