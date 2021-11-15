Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 85,396 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 33.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.