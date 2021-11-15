GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $180.80 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $178.50 and a one year high of $286.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.16 and a 200 day moving average of $237.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.