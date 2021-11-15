GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $58.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.