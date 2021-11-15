Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

