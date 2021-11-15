Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 367.90 ($4.81) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 551.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 185.36 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

