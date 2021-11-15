Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Glaukos worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 145,288 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.