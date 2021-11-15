Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Elbit Systems worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $151.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

