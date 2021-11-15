Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 136,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $379,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

LZ stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

