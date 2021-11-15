Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Alta Equipment Group worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 72,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ALTG stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $549.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

